Mumbai, January 9: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated a significant regulatory sweep in the non-banking financial sector, cancelling the Certificate of Registration (CoR) of 35 Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The central bank confirmed that these cancellations, executed under Section 45-IA (6) of the RBI Act, 1934, are due to persistent non-compliance with regulatory requirements. The orders became effective progressively between December 9 and December 31, 2025.

Geographic Concentration in Delhi-NCR

A major portion of the enforcement action targeted entities based in the National Capital Region. Of the 35 companies barred from operations, the majority are headquartered in Delhi and its surrounding areas. Key firms in the Delhi/NCR list include AG Securities, ALB Leasing & Finance, ATM Credit & Investments, Corporate Capital Services India, and Pearls Hire Purchase Corporation. Outside of the northern hub, the RBI also revoked licenses for Mumbai-based Shivom Investment & Consultancy Ltd and Satya Prakash Capital Investment Ltd in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. January 2026 Bank Holidays: RBI Releases State-Wise List of Holiday for January Month; Check Dates.

Full List of 35 Cancelled NBFCs

Satya Prakash Capital Investment Limited (Jabalpur, MP) Shivom Investment & Consultancy Limited (Mumbai, Maharashtra) A G Securities Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) ALB Leasing & Finance Ltd (Delhi/NCR) ATM Credit & Investments Pvt. Ltd (Delhi/NCR) Corporate Capital Services India Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Decisive Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Divine Investments Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Liberty Sales Pvt. Ltd (Delhi/NCR) Pearls Hire Purchase Corporation Limited (Delhi/NCR) Quasar India Fincap Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Sunlife Securities Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Sunrise Manufacturing Co Ltd (Delhi/NCR) Swito Finance & Estates Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Triveni Vinimay Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Twenty First Century Marketing Ltd (Delhi/NCR) Unitron Finlease Limited (Delhi/NCR) Veera Securities and Finlease Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Vini Financial and Management Consultants Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) A.B.V. Leasing & Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Adwell Finlease Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) B.N.S. Securities Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Chhavi Fincap Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) D.S.P. Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Excellent Finlease Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Global Securities & Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) H.P.L. Finlease Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Incredible Finvest Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) J.M.G. Securities Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Kanpur Finlease Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) L.M.G. Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) M.P.L. Leasing & Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) N.B.S. Finlease Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) Om Credit & Investments Private Limited (Delhi/NCR) P.Q.R. Finance Private Limited (Delhi/NCR)

What This Means for Customers

The RBI has clarified that these 35 entities are now prohibited from conducting any business related to non-banking financial institutions. This includes:

Granting new loans or advances.

Acquiring stock, equities, or debts.

Representing themselves as a registered NBFC.

Voluntary Surrenders and Restructuring

In addition to the forced cancellations, 16 other NBFCs voluntarily surrendered their registration certificates during the same period. The RBI categorised these exits into three distinct groups based on the companies' strategic and operational motives:

Business Exit (8 Firms): Companies like Dharmesh Stock Broking (Mumbai) and Peerless Financial Services (Kolkata) opted to move away from the NBFI business model.

CIC Criteria (3 Firms): Entities, including Jaipur’s Shyam Basic Infrastructure Projects, met the specific criteria for unregistered Core Investment Companies (CICs), which do not require formal RBI registration.

Corporate Restructuring (5 Firms): Five companies, including Edelweiss Retail Finance Ltd, ceased to exist as independent legal entities due to mergers, dissolutions, or voluntary strike-offs. Did RBI Announce Any New Rule To Exchange Old INR 500 and INR 1,000 Currency Notes? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

Immediate Operational Restrictions

Following the cancellation of their CoRs, these 51 entities are strictly prohibited from transacting the business of a Non-Banking Financial Institution as defined under the RBI Act.

The RBI has advised the public to exercise caution and verify the regulatory status of any financial entity before engaging in transactions. Unlike commercial banks, NBFCs are not part of the payment and settlement system, and their depositors are not covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) facility.

Strengthening the Financial Ecosystem

The central bank’s recent actions underscore a tightening of oversight for the non-banking sector. To maintain a license in the current regulatory environment, NBFCs must adhere to strict Net Owned Fund (NOF) requirements—currently set at a minimum of ₹10 crore for new registrations—alongside rigorous reporting and governance standards.

This move follows a series of updates aimed at cleaning up the financial ecosystem, ensuring that only compliant and operationally sound institutions provide credit and investment services to the public.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).