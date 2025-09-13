Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 13 (ANI): A free medical camp was organised by a private medical college and hospital in Aminjikarai, Chennai on Saturday, ahead of the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran inaugurated the camp. He stated that the welfare activities would be held over a two-week period.

Speaking to reporters, BJP State President Nainar Nagendran said, "On the occasion of PM Modi's 75th birthday, celebrations are being held across Tamil Nadu. Alongside this, the BJP is organising various welfare programs such as medical camps and food distribution to help the people. From today until October 8, for two weeks, we will celebrate the Prime Minister's birthday as Sevai Vaaram (service week), carrying out welfare activities to support the people."

Also Read | Delhi Bomb Threat: 3 Max Hospitals Get Bomb Threat Call; Security Teams Carry Out Search Operation.

PM Modi's birthday is on September 17.

"It cannot be said that there are disputes within the NDA alliance. In any alliance, not all parties will fully align on policies. Alliances are formed for elections. There are still eight months left for the elections, and many changes may take place during this period," he further said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Daughter-in-Law of Former Wayanad DCC Treasurer Attempts Suicide by Slitting Her Wrist; Alleges Betrayal by Congress.

He added that as for the INDIA bloc, they have not done anything good for the people so far. "None of their promises has been fulfilled. A clear example of their administrative failure is the circular issued on the 19th by Chief Secretary Muruganandam through all Deputy and Joint Commissioners, ordering that government employees should not take leave. Yet, protests are taking place right in the Secretariat itself, with teachers, sanitation workers, and cleaning staff raising demands," he said.

He said that strengthening the alliance alone is not enough; it is equally important to do good for the people.

"Whether new rivals or old rivals, the DMK's stronghold cannot be broken. But to clarify, we are not targeting their stronghold; our focus is on shaking up their alliance. In 1996, Karunanidhi became Chief Minister. Later in 2001, he formed a mega alliance. But even with that, the DMK did not come to power in the 2001 elections. Surely, there will be a regime change this time. Our alliance will win, there is no doubt about it," he said.

"Just the other day, I spoke over the phone with O. Panneerselvam. The issues between AIADMK alliance leader Edappadi Palaniswami and him will be resolved through discussions. With eight months still to go for the elections, a good resolution will come by then," he said.

He said that the collective goal is clear: to bring about a regime change in Tamil Nadu through this election. "In Parliament too, our aim is to win more seats," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)