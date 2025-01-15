Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday presented the 2025 Thiruvalluvar Award to poet M Padikaramu and the 2024 Perarignar Anna Award to L Ganeshan, here commemorating the Thiruvalluvar Day celebrations, in recognition to the work by eminent scholars in their respective fields.

Thiruvalluvar Day is celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month 'Thai'.

Also Read | Nagpur Sex Scandal: Psychologist Sexually Assaults 50 Girls for 15 Years on Pretext of Counselling, Records 'Intimate Session' for Blackmailing.

At a function held here, Stalin presented the 'Kamarajar' Award to former Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K V Thankgabalu, Mahakavi Bharathiyar award to poet Kabilan, Bharathidasan award to Pon Selvaganapathi among others, an official release said on Wednesday.

The award comprises a Rs 2 lakh cash prize, and one sovereign gold medal, each to the award winners.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: AAP RK Puram Candidate Pramila Tokas Files Nomination, Declares Net Worth of INR 28.11 Crore.

The occasion also saw the presentation of the Thanthai Periyar Award for the year 2024 to Periyarist 'Viduthalai' Rajendran, an initiative by the Backward, Most Backward and Minorities Department and the Ambedkar Award to MP T Ravikumar by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department.

The award comprises Rs 5 lakh cash prize, and one sovereign gold medal each, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)