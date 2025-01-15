Mumbai, January 15: A sex assault scandal coming to the fore from Nagpur has rocked the state of Maharashtra. A 47-year-old psychologist who was arrested here has been accused of blackmailing and raping at least 50 women over the past 15 years. Shocking details of the sex scandal are emerging as survivors now come forward to share the traumatic experiences they endured for more than a decade.

Rajesh Dhoke has been accused of exploiting young girls under the pretext of providing counselling at residential camps, The Times of India reported. Dhoke, who built his reputation through an association with another professional, ran a well-known clinic in East Nagpur. He reportedly used his claimed status as a gold medallist to attract parents, luring them into sending their children for costly day-long sessions designed to improve academic and personal development. Kalyan: Techie Forces Wife To Have Sex With Boss, Gives Her Triple Talaq Over Refusal; FIR Registered.

The abuse, which spanned over several years, took place during supposed therapeutic activities. Victims have described inappropriate physical contact under the guise of treatments like "acupressure." Dhoke allegedly manipulated his victims by promising enhanced academic success and personal growth, all while exploiting their trust.

Dhoke charged hefty fees for his courses, sometimes totalling up to INR 9 lakh annually, and is now under investigation for his actions. An insider revealed that the psychologist first collected detailed information on the family background and personal life of the girls. He then worked to win their confidence. Sex Rackets Involving Young Girls Being Run From Rented Rooms After Nagpur Police Began Raiding Spas, Salons and Parlours: Report.

Later, he would start making advances, beginning with touching girls, offering liquor, and eventually sexually exploiting them, saying these activities would release stress and increase focus on academics. He was able to convince the girls that a physical relationship was inescapable. The accused then used to record videos and pictures of the intimate session, which he used to blackmail the victims later.

Many survivors are finding it difficult to come forward with formal complaints due to the social stigma and taboos surrounding such cases. Some, particularly those who are married, fear the societal repercussions of speaking out, which has made it challenging for them to report the incidents.

