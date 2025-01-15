New Delhi, January 15: AAP candidate Pramila Tokas filed her nomination from RK Puram constituency and has declared assets worth Rs 28.11 crore in the affidavit for the upcoming Delhi polls. According to the affidavit, Pramila holds a class 12 qualification from 1996 and has declared her income sources as salary, rental income, and business. She owns 601.787 grams of 22-karat gold worth Rs 19.34 lakh and 401.939 grams of 18-karat gold worth 19.34 lakh. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Releases Star Campaigner List for Vidha Sabha Polls; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Lead the Charge.

Her husband, Dhiraj Kumar Tokas, a politician and former MLA owns movable assets worth Rs 11.33 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 33.18 crore, totalling Rs 44.52 crore. He also owns has 228.689 grams of gold worth Rs 16.82 lakh. The couple's combined assets amount to Rs 72.63 crore. Assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled for February 5 and results will be declared on February 8.

