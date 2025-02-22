Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu), Feb 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched the APPA App designed to bridge the communication gap between parents, teachers, and administration, thereby improving the overall educational experience.

The Anaithu Palli Parent Teachers Association (APPA) App was developed by the Tamil Nadu Parent-Teacher Association.

The platform, launched in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, facilitates the sharing of information and updates on government news related to the school education department including access to Government Orders pertaining to the department.

Around 46,000 government schools and around 12,000 private schools will benefit through this platform.

Earlier, the CM was accorded a rousing reception by a large number of people during his visit to Cuddalore to participate in the “Celebrate Parents” meet organised by the TN Parents Teachers Association, here.

Stalin got down from his car and walked a distance on the road as the enthusiastic crowd cheered and took selfies with them. He received petitions from the people on the occasion.

