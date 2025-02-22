Mumbai, February 22: A massive fire broke out at a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, officials said. According to the Mumbai Fire Department (MFD), the incident was reported at 12:26 PM near the Marine chamber beside the Zaffer Hotel near Gol Masjid.

Fire Breaks out at 5-storey Building in Marine Lines

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a building in Marine Lines area in Mumbai. Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. Further details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/bePVeCZ1WZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 22, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire breaks out on the top floor of a building Near Gol Masjid, Marine lines, South Mumbai. Several fire tenders have rushed to the spot. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/0pOHeiBLNL — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2025

According to information, the fire was confined to the fifth floor of five residential buildings. Several fire tenders rushed to the scene, and no injuries have been reported so far. The visuals from the scene showcase thick smoke emanating from the top floor of the building as the fire department officials worked to control the fire. Further details are awaited.

