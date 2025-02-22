Bengaluru, February 22: Shocking details have emerged regarding the gang rape of a woman by four men at a private hotel. Police investigations have revealed that the victim, a mother of four from Delhi, endured a brutal sexual and physical assault by the accused, sources said on Saturday. The incident was reported on Friday in the Koramangala police station limits in Bengaluru. According to the police probe, the perpetrators behaved inhumanely, scratching the victim’s face all over. Despite her repeated pleas to be spared, citing that she was a mother of four, the accused continued to assault her until early morning before finally releasing her with threats to her life.

The victim, who was engaged in the catering business in Bengaluru, was invited to dinner by one of the accused, who was known to her. After dinner, he introduced her to his friends and later took her to the terrace, where she was sexually assaulted. In her statement to the police, the victim revealed that she was repeatedly raped and tortured by the accused. After being released early in the morning with threats to her life, she managed to return home and later approached the police. Acting swiftly on her complaint, the police tracked down and arrested four accused individuals hailing from West Bengal and Uttarakhand. They have been identified as Ajit, Vishwa, Shibul, and Shoban. Bengaluru Horror: Woman Gang Raped by 4 Known Youths at Private Hotel’s Terrace Near Jyothi Nivas College, 1 Detained.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital, and her condition is stable. She had been living in Bengaluru for many years after marrying a local resident and was running a catering business. On Thursday, she had come to Koramangala to meet a friend. While waiting for her friend, one of the accused, who was known to her, approached her and took her to the hotel. The police’s swift action in apprehending the accused has been widely appreciated by the public.

The shocking incident of the gang rape by four youths at a private hotel in Bengaluru had come to light on Friday and the incident had taken place on the terrace of a private hotel near the Jyothi Nivas College under the Koramangala police station limits. The woman registered a complaint with the police early on Friday and the police had launched a hunt for the accused. The incident coming a month after a woman waiting for a bus in Bengaluru's K.R. Market was gang-raped, and robbed of her jewellery, cash and mobile phone on January 21 had raised concerns.

The victim was waiting for the bus to go to the Yelahanka locality and had inquired from the accused about the availability of the bus to her destination. Taking advantage of her situation, the accused posing as good samaritans told her they knew where the bus would stop and took her along, before committing the crime. Another incident of kidnapping and gang rape of a 23-year-old woman was reported on April 25 last year. Bengaluru Shocker: Madrasa In-Charge Arrested for Brutally Assaulting Girl Students Studying at Institution Over Minor Mistakes.

According to police, the victim was kidnapped by five persons and gang-raped in an isolated place. The victim had also undergone brutal torture by the accused. Following the complaint by the family of the victim, the High Grounds police had arrested the rapists.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

