Chennai, Jun 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders greeted President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday on Friday. She turned 67.

Extending warmest birthday wishes from the people of Tamil Nadu, the Governor said the President embodied simplicity, humility and profound wisdom. Her life journey was a beacon of hope and resilience, and it continued to inspire everyone.

"Her dedicated leadership in public service and unwavering commitment to social justice and upliftment of women, marginalised communities and the underprivileged serve as a guiding force in the nation's inclusive and equitable progress. We pray for her long and healthy life in service of the people. @rashtrapatibhvn," Ravi said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

The chief minister too greeted Murmu and said, "Wishing you good health, peace, and happiness in your service to the nation. @rashtrapatibhvn."

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hailed the President as a shining symbol of women empowerment in the country. "Wishing you continued good health and strength as you lead the country with grace, dignity, and unwavering dedication. @rashtrapatibhvn @AIADMKOfficial," he said.

BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthiran wished her good health, a long life, and continued strength to serve the people of Bharat with unwavering dedication.

