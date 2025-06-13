Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 13 (ANI): One person has died after two girders collapsed during ongoing construction work for the second phase of the project in Tamil Nadu's capital.

The incident occurred in the Ramapuram area of Chennai. The individual, riding a motorcycle on the road below, died on the spot as a result of the collapse.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Actor Vikrant Massey Mourns Loss of Cousin Clive Kunder, Who Was First Officer on Ill-Fated Air India Flight AI171 (See Post).

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) confirmed the death of one motorcyclist. It is suspected that a few individuals riding two-wheelers on the road might have got trapped under the fallen concrete structures.

"We confirm the death of one motorcyclist and it is being ascertained whether the motorcycle also had a pillion rider. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the injured deceased," Chennai Metro Rail posted on X.

Also Read | Air India Flight AI171 Crash: At Least 5 MBBS Students, 1 PG Resident Doctor, Wife of Superspecialist Dead; 60 Injured After Plane Crashes Into BJ Medical College Complex.

"Two I-girders that had been erected a week ago near the L&T Head office main gate in Manapakkam has collapsed unexpectedly when one of its supporting A-frames gave way by slipping," it said.

The CMRL informed that an investigation into the incident will be conducted to examine the cause of the collapse.

"CMRL along with its contractors are removing the debris on war footing basis to restore traffic movement in the road and investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collapse," it added.

This comes as the 26.1 km long Corridor 4, stretching from Poonamallee to Light House, remains under construction. This ongoing work is a part of the second phase of the metro rail project.

The initial segment from Poonamallee to Porur is expected to be opened to the public by December this year. The construction of the rail track between Poonamallee and Porur is in its final stages.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Due to the collapse of the construction materials from the metro pillars, there has been heavy traffic congestion in the area. Police diverted traffic till the debris was removed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)