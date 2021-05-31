Chennai, May 31 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Monday reported 27,936 new coronavirus cases andthe state capitals daily count is 2,596, according to the Health Department.

With the death of478people -- 220 in private hospitals and 258 in government-run ones --the tally rose to24,232

The total number of people testing positive till date increased to 20,96,516and the number of active cases, including isolation, as on today remains at3,01,781. The number of patients discharged today after treatment stands at31,223, and the total recoveries rose to17,70,503. Chennai accounted for 2,596 new cases, 3,990 recoveries and 91 fatalities. The metro'soverall tally is 5,04,502 cases, with the active cases/those under treatment remaining at 33,922. The total recoveries in the city stood at 4,63,489 while the fatalities were 7,091. Coimbatore tops among the districts in reporting 3,488 new cases followed by Chennai 2,596, Erode 1,742, Tiruppur 1,373, Salem 1,157, Chengalpattu 1,138 and Tiruchirapalli 1,119. Deeply concerned over the non-replenishment of vaccine doses by the Centre, State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian claimed that the present stock would be used up inthe next two days. Tamil Nadu has only 5 lakh vaccines left, which will be enough for inoculation in the next two days, Subramanian told reporters today. The State was expected to receive 25 lakh vaccines from the Centre for vaccinating the 18-plus age group but got only 13 lakh doses, he said. Certain districts like Thanjavur and Tiruvarur have no vaccines, he said after inspecting the largest COVID care centre established at the Chennai Trade Centre with 864 beds. About 504 beds were added to the 360-bedded facility, with oxygen lines. In addition to 13 lakh doses, the State had earlier obtained 83 lakh doses from the Centre. So far about 87 lakh people have been vaccinated till Sunday and there was a wastage during the vaccination drive in the first coronavirus wave, he said. The Union government was informed about the current situation and that fresh stocks were expected, the Minister, who earlier inaugurated a Yoga and Naturopathy COVID care centre here, said. As on Monday, about 89,32,852 people were given both the Covishield and Covaxin shots, a release from the health department said. They include 12,85,159 in the 18 to 44 years age group and 32,23,935 people in the 45-60 age group besides 8,29,288 healthcare workers, 10,40,680 frontline workers and 25,53,790 senior citizens.PTI JSP

