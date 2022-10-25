Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 25 (ANI): Cleanliness in the city is likely to be compromised as sanitary workers of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) have announced an indefinite strike.

More than 7,000 people are employed as sanitary workers with the CCMC, including 2,750 permanent employees. The temporary workers demand that their wages should be revised.

Also Read | Surya Grahan 2022: Prayagraj Temple Doors To Remain Closed Today Due to Partial Solar Eclipse.

As a result, waste has accumulated on the roadsides in big bags.

This is not only harmful to the environment but to humans also, as this could bring diseases.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 500% Spike in Burn Cases on Diwali 2022; Physical Assault Incidents Witness Spike of 112%.

It is high time for the state to wake up and listen to their demand and work accordingly.

Before also, these people went on an indefinite strike from October 2 to press for their 18-point charter of demands.

City Health Officer (CHO) Dr. Pradeep V Krishna Kumar held talks with the representatives of sanitary workers' welfare associations on Tuesday night, but it ended in failure.

Following this, 10 workers' associations formed a federation and announced an indefinite strike. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)