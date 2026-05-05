MSRDC Warns Motorists Against Stopping for Selfies and Reels on Mumbai-Pune Missing Link

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Just days after its inauguration, the high-tech "Missing Link" project on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra has become a hotspot for risky behaviour. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has issued a stern warning to motorists found stopping on the high-speed corridor to take selfies and record social media reels, citing grave safety concerns.

The 13.3 km stretch, which bypasses the accident-prone Khandala Ghat, was opened to the public on May 1 by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Since then, authorities have observed a surge in travellers halting their vehicles near the iconic cable-stayed bridge and tunnels - a practice that is strictly prohibited on the expressway. Mumbai-Pune Missing Link Opens Today: Who Can Use It Now and Which Vehicles Are Banned.

24/7 Surveillance and Police Action

To curb the trend, the MSRDC has placed the entire stretch, including the two massive tunnels and the cable-stayed bridge, under continuous CCTV surveillance. A dedicated control room is monitoring the corridor in real-time, and data on violators is being shared immediately with the Highway Police. "Stopping vehicles on the expressway is not permitted and poses a risk of accidents. Therefore, the MSRDC has appealed to motorists to avoid doing so," the corporation stated. Officials emphasised that the high-speed nature of the road means any stationary vehicle could lead to a multi-car pile-up.

Hefty Fines for Violators

The Highway Police have already begun penalising offenders. Motorists caught stopping for photography or videography face heavy fines, and authorities have warned that vehicles may be towed to clear the path. In addition to the parking ban, police have enforced strict speed limits for the new section:

Light Motor Vehicles: 100 kmph

100 kmph Buses and Passenger Vehicles: 80 kmph

80 kmph Heavy Vehicles: Currently banned from the stretch until October 31.

Engineering Milestone Overshadowed by Risks

The Missing Link is considered an engineering marvel, featuring India’s tallest road cable-stayed bridge, which stands 182 meters above Tiger Valley. The project was designed to reduce the travel distance between Mumbai and Pune by approximately 6 km and cut travel time by nearly 30 minutes. Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ To Open on Maharashtra Day; To Cut Travel Time Between 2 Cities by 30 Minutes.

Despite the time-saving benefits, the MSRDC and Highway Police remain concerned that the "scenic appeal" of the new bridges and tunnels is distracting drivers. Authorities stressed that the success of the project in reducing congestion depends on commuters following traffic regulations and maintaining a continuous flow of traffic.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Hindustan Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).