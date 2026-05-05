8th Pay Commission News: Railway Employee Body Proposes INR 52,600 Minimum Pay and Multiple Fitment Factors

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The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) has submitted a detailed memorandum to the 8th Central Pay Commission, advocating for a significant departure from the current salary structure. The body is demanding a minimum basic pay of INR 52,600 for Level-1 employees and the introduction of multiple fitment factors based on employee levels, arguing that a single multiplier fails to account for the increasing responsibilities and risks associated with technical roles.

Demand for Multiple Fitment Factors

The IRTSA has proposed a graduated fitment factor system instead of the uniform 2.57 multiplier used by the 7th Pay Commission. Under this proposal, different levels of employees would receive varying multipliers to ensure equitable compensation:

Levels 1 to 5: A proposed fitment factor of 2.92.

A proposed fitment factor of 2.92. Levels 6 to 8: A factor of 3.50 (calculated as 2.92 × 1.2).

A factor of 3.50 (calculated as 2.92 × 1.2). Levels 9 to 12: A factor of 3.80 (calculated as 2.92 × 1.3).

A factor of 3.80 (calculated as 2.92 × 1.3). Higher Levels: Multipliers reaching up to 4.38 for the highest pay levels.

In its memorandum, the IRTSA stated, "The wages of technocrats, especially those in Railways, should be fixed separately from those of non-technocrat employees with a view to adequately compensate them for hazards/job requirements, additional working hours and peculiar conditions of service." 8th Pay Commission News: Will the Next DA Hike Reach 3% for Central Employees? Know What March AICPI Data Signals.

Revision of Minimum Pay and Increments

The association's demand for an INR 52,600 minimum pay represents a substantial jump from the current INR 18,000. This calculation is based on evolving economic factors and the "Dr. Akroyd formula," which accounts for the cost of living for a modern family unit. Beyond the basic pay, the IRTSA is pushing for:

Annual Increments: Raised to 5 per cent from the current 3 per cent.

Raised to 5 per cent from the current 3 per cent. Promotional Increments: Equal to two annual increments to better reward career progression.

Equal to two annual increments to better reward career progression. Technical Supervisions: A five-grade pay structure for technical supervisors, similar to those in Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) like ONGC.

Allowances and Social Security

The memorandum also calls for a complete overhaul of allowances. The IRTSA has requested that the House Rent Allowance (HRA) be revised to 40 per cent for Class-A cities and that the ceiling for Night Duty Allowance (NDA) be completely removed. Furthermore, they have proposed that the Children Education Allowance (CEA) be increased to INR 10,000 per month and extended to cover postgraduate studies. Regarding social security, the body remains steadfast in its demand for the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for all employees who joined after January 1, 2004. They have also suggested that the maximum gratuity limit be raised to INR 50 lakh. 8th Pay Commission Latest News: Know How Salaries Increased From 1st to 7th CPC.

Current Status of the 8th Pay Commission

The 8th Pay Commission was formally constituted in late 2025 and is currently in its consultation phase. While various employee bodies, including the National Council (NC-JCM), have submitted aggressive demands - with some seeking a minimum pay as high as INR 69,000 - the government has not yet issued its final recommendations. The Commission is scheduled to visit various states throughout May 2026, including meetings in Hyderabad and Srinagar, to gather structured inputs from stakeholders before finalising its report. Any approved changes are expected to be implemented with retrospective effect from January 1, 2026.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).