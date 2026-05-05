Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026: Designer Honours Mumbai Artisans With Hand-Signed Couture Cape Look (View Post)

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Celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra made his second consecutive appearance at the Met Gala on Monday, presenting a custom ensemble that functioned as both a tribute to his home city and a public recognition of the artisans behind his global label. Adhering to the "Costume Art" theme, Malhotra’s look transformed the traditional red-carpet appearance into a documented history of Indian craftsmanship. Karan Johar Debuts at Met Gala 2026: Filmmaker Honours Raja Ravi Varma in Custom Manish Malhotra Art Piece (View Post)

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Manish Malhotra Honours Artisans on Cape

The ensemble featured a classic Indian bandhgala paired with an expansive, dramatic cape. In a rare move for high-fashion platforms, the cape was embroidered with the actual names and signatures of the tailors, pattern makers, and karigars (artisans) who have worked in Malhotra’s atelier, some for over three decades. The garment also featured miniature figures crafted from reclaimed resin, depicting master embroiderers and tailors at work. “This piece is deeply personal,” Malhotra stated. “It carries my journey in Mumbai, from cinema to couture, and the hands of artisans who have shaped that journey with me.”

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Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai Tribute Look

The design functioned as a visual tribute to Mumbai, where Manish Malhotra began his career as a film costume designer, blending heritage with storytelling through fashion. Crafted in ivory and white embroidery, the ensemble featured intricate depictions of the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Gateway of India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, transforming the garment into a wearable cityscape. Beyond iconic landmarks, the design also captured the essence of everyday life in Mumbai, incorporating motifs of local trains, yellow taxis, and bustling streets, creating a narrative-rich piece that celebrated the city’s vibrant spirit and cultural identity.

Manish Malhotra ’s 960-Hour Masterpiece

The creation of the cape was a highly intensive technical process led by Manish Malhotra, requiring 960 hours of labour from a team of 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. The surface showcased a rich blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship, incorporating intricate dori work, zardozi, chikankari and fine metallic kasab thread work to create depth, texture, and relief. In a thoughtful interpretation of the “Fashion is Art” dress code, Malhotra went beyond aesthetics by embedding the signatures of his artisans directly into the zardozi and dori work, transforming the garment into a tribute to craftsmanship and positioning the labour behind the design as the central artistic narrative. Isha Ambani at Met Gala 2026: Billionaire Wears 1,800 Carats of Diamonds and Custom Gaurav Gupta Saree (View Post)

From Cinema to Couture

While the look steered clear of obvious film nostalgia, it underscored Malhotra’s roots in the Indian film industry. By linking the architectural heritage of Mumbai with the intricate skills of his atelier, the designer presented a narrative of how the city’s energy shaped his move from dressing Bollywood stars to creating international couture.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).