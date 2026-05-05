Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Indian-Origin Banker Submits ‘Th*eesome’ Claim Witness Proof in JPMorgan ‘S*x Slave’ Suit

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Former JPMorgan banker Chirayu Rana has submitted additional witness affirmations to the Manhattan Supreme Court, seeking to bolster his s*xual abuse allegations against high-ranking executive Lorna Hajdini. The new filings by the Indian-origin man, which reappeared on the court docket on Monday, May 4, include accounts from anonymous individuals who claim to have witnessed inappropriate behaviour and harassment by Hajdini in 2024. These developments come amid a fierce legal battle, with JPMorgan and Hajdini maintaining that the claims are entirely fabricated and part of a retaliatory scheme.

New Witness Claims and 'Brownie' Comment

The updated filing includes an affirmation from an alleged family friend who claims to have witnessed a "completely naked" and intoxicated Hajdini in Rana's presence during a visit to New York City in September 2024. The witness alleges that Hajdini woke him while he was sleeping on a couch and repeatedly pressured him to join her and Rana in the bedroom for a "th*eesome," allegedly stating, "You know I own [redacted], so you better come join." Chirayu Rana’s Father Stands by Son As JPMorgan Executive Lorna Hajdini Faces S*xual Assault Lawsuit.

The witness further claims that after Hajdini returned to the bedroom, he overheard Rana pleading with her to stop. Additionally, a second anonymous witness - the owner of the apartment where the incident reportedly took place - claims to have seen Hajdini kissing Rana's neck in public and allegedly heard her tell Rana, "I own you Brownie," as they entered the building. Both affirmations were reportedly signed in July 2025.

JPMorgan Denies Allegations, Cites Internal Probe

JPMorgan Chase has hit back hard against the lawsuit, which has gained significant attention for its lurid claims of Rana being kept as a "s*x slave". Bank representatives state that an exhaustive internal investigation - which included reviews of emails, corporate records, and personal devices - found no evidence of wrongdoing. According to the bank, Hajdini cooperated fully with the probe, while Rana did not. The defense has also raised questions regarding Rana’s credibility. Recent reports indicate that Rana may have misled the bank by claiming his father had passed away to secure paid bereavement leave. Investigations by The Post allegedly found Rana’s father alive and well shortly after the leave was taken, suggesting the time off may have been used to prepare the lawsuit.

PTSD Diagnosis and Anonymity Request

In addition to the witness statements, Chirayu Rana submitted an affirmation arguing that he should be allowed to proceed with the case anonymously. He claims the alleged abuse has left him with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), a diagnosis supported by a letter from executive psychotherapist Johnathan Alpert. Rana cited a June 2025 email to his therapist in which he described severe physical and mental distress, stating he was "unable to eat," had "not slept in weeks", and feared for the safety of himself and his family. He claimed to be hearing Hajdini’s voice in his head as a result of the trauma. Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini: Controversy Deepens As Former JPMorgan Banker Quits Bregal Sagemount Amid ‘Completely Fabricated’ ‘S*x Slave’ Allegations.

Legal Background and Context of Chirayu Rana vs Lorna Hajdini Controversy

The lawsuit was briefly pulled from the court docket last week before being refiled on Monday. It remains one of the most high-profile and contentious legal disputes involving a major financial institution in recent years. If the case proceeds, it is expected to hinge on the veracity of the newly submitted witness statements and the findings of the bank’s internal compliance records. Hajdini, a prominent executive at the firm, has denied all allegations of harassment and blackmail. Further hearings regarding Rana’s request for anonymity and the admissibility of the new evidence are expected in the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).