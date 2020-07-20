Chennai, Jul 20 (PTI): Over 4,900 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, a big chunk of them from northern Tamil Nadu, taking the tally past 1.75 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 2,551 with 70 fatalities, the government said.

While active cases rose to 51,348, the highest till date, 3,861 people were discharged from various hospitals and in total, 1,21,776 patients got cured, a health department bulletin said.

With 4,985 fresh infections, the COVID-19 state tally stood at 1,75,678.

Of those who died, 63 had co-morbidities and seven none.

Two men aged 25 and 34, a 93-year-old man and a 45-year old woman were among the deceased.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu witnessed a new high of 4,979 cases ina single day.

As many as 52,087 samples were tested today and cumulatively 19,84,579 specimens have been examined.

Of the new cases, Chennai and its three neighbouring districts of Chengelpet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram together accounted for 2,435 cases, which is 48.84 per cent.

When 447 new cases in other districts in the north of the state -Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Villupuram- were added to cases in Chennai and its three nearby districts, it accounted for nearly 60 per cent (57.81) of the total cases.

Till recently, Chennai and nearby regions accounted for the lion's share of fresh cases.

Madurai, following a recent intense lockdown between June 24 and July 12 witnessed a dip with only 106 cases today. Its tally of 8,357 is the highest in southern Tamil Nadu.

On Sunday, the temple city witnessed 206 cases and on July 16, it was 267. PTI

