Thanjavur (TN), Apr 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Principal Secretary (Revenue) Kumar Jayanth on Saturday visited Kalimedu village here where 11 people were electrocuted after a temple chariot grazed an overhed electricity line earlier in the week.

Chief Minister M K Stalin had ordered setting up of a one-man commission of inquiry led by Jayanth to look into the causes of the incident and make recommendations so that such events do not recur.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2022: Preeti Sharma-Menon Elected As New President of Aam Aadmi Party’s Mumbai Unit.

Eight men and three teenage boys were killed on the spot and 17 others injured when the Appar temple's chariot passing through Thanjavur-Boodalur Road came in contact with a High Tension (HT) electricity line during a procession on Wednesday.

The temple car, while negotiating a turn faced some obstacle and when devotees tried to turn its direction, the chariot's top portion gazed through the HT transmission line causing fire.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Nearly 46,000 Unauthorised Loudspeakers Removed from Religious Places in State, Says ADG.

As a result, people standing on the chariot and those nearby were electrocuted. The fatalities included a father and his son.

On Saturday, Jayanth visited Kalimedu village and inquired with the local residents about the incident. He also inspected the accident site and Appar Madam.

The Principal Secretary interacted with the Revenue, Highways and Electricity board officials and collected details with regard to the relaying of the Thanjavur-Boodalur Road and the high-voltage overhead line passing through Kalimedu.

Taking to mediapersons, Jayanth said he would be available at the District Collector's office on Sunday by 9 am to receive information about the incident from public.

The panel would prepare a report on how the accident took place at Kalimedu and another one on how to avoid such incidents in future and would submit them both to the government, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)