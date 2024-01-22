Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that by erasing the curse of 500 years of defeat, the grand inauguration ceremony of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya marks a significant step towards elevating the country to the status of a global leader.

Addressing a gathering of distinguished guests and saints following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Bhagwat said, "This ceremony is witnessing the emergence of a new India that will provide relief from distress to the entire world. There is joy and enthusiasm everywhere. We heard that before attending this ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi observed a challenging fast, which reflects his ascetic nature."

He added that by adhering to Lord Ram's policies of unprecedented patience, renunciation, penance and sacrifice, citizens can help India become a global leader. are the policies of Shri Ram, following which we will be able to make India a world leader, spreading its radiance throughout the world.

"The reason behind Lord Shri Ram's departure from Ayodhya was a familial conflict. He went into exile and returned after ending the discord in the entire world. Presently, after 500 years, Shri Ram Lalla has returned which assures the welfare of all those who are witnesses to this historic event. However, disciplined behaviour and good conduct like that of the people living in Tretayug is essential for achieving Ramrajya", he pointed out. Instead of engaging in conflicts, our contribution to the progress of the country must be through good conduct, he added.

Mohan Bhagwat said that people must adhere to the four stages of dharma as outlined in Shrimad Bhagwat.

"Recognising that we are all interconnected and everything belongs to everyone is the key to practising truth. The second stage is that of compassion, wherein we are obligated to serve everyone in society. Cleanliness is the third stage, through which we must promote hygiene. If we maintain self-discipline, the Earth will sustain all human beings. True devotion to Lord Ram involves avoiding greed and practising self-discipline. This brings purity into our lives", he remarked.

Addressing the program, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and the Temple Teerth Kshetra Trust, said that "it was a matter of great fortune for him that a divine celebration was taking place at the sacred birthplace of Shri Ram Lalla." (ANI)

