Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize: DMK-Led Alliance To Retain Power With Clear Majority, Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

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The Matrize exit poll has projected a clear victory for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, suggesting the ruling bloc is set to return to power with a majority. The DMK-INC+ alliance is estimated to win between 122 and 132 seats, while the NDA, led in the state by the AIADMK, is projected to secure 87 to 100 seats. Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to enter the Assembly with 10 to 12 seats, while other parties may win between 0 and 6 seats, according to the survey. Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 by Matrize:

Matrize News के एग्जिट पोल के अनुसार तमिलनाडु में एक बार फिर DMK की सरकार बन रही. एग्जिट पोल के मुताबिक DMK और सहयोगी दलों को 122-132 सीटें मिल सकती हैं जबकि AIADMK और सहयोगी दलों को 87-100 सीटें, एक्टर विजय की पार्टी TVK को 10-12 और अन्य को 00-06 सीटें मिलने का अनुमान है.… pic.twitter.com/a5pMr1uRnF — Matrize News Communications Pvt. Ltd (@Matrize_NC) April 29, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Matrize ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).