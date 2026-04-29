West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: P-MARQ Projects Clear Majority for BJP, TMC Rout; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions

The first major exit poll for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections signals a dramatic shift in the state’s political landscape. According to P-MARQ, the Bharatiya Janata Party is projected to secure a clear majority in the 294-seat assembly, potentially ending over a decade of Trinamool Congress rule led by Mamata Banerjee. The survey predicts the BJP winning between 150 and 175 seats, crossing the majority mark of 148 with ease. The Trinamool Congress is estimated to secure 118 to 138 seats, reflecting a notable decline from its current tally. Meanwhile, the Congress is projected to win just 2 to 6 seats. If these projections translate into actual results on May 4, it would mark a major political upset, reversing the TMC’s dominant 2021 mandate within a single term. West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026

#PollOfPolls | PMARQ Exit Polls Predicts BJP Set To Win With 150-170 Seats Join the unparalleled coverage across 5 states with closest predictions with Arnab & Team. Tune in here to watch : https://t.co/2SDcR4WO6j#ExitPollsWithArnab | #May4WithArnab | #RepublicWorld… pic.twitter.com/i2OUYVeumH — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).