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The Kerala exit poll results for the 2026 assembly elections are out. According to the Kerala exit poll by People’s Pulse, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is all set to form a government in the state of Keralam. As per the Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 by People’s Pulse, USD is set to win 75-80 seats, followed by 55-65 seats by LDF, and 0-3 seats by the BJP-led alliance. Elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9, with the results to be declared on May 4. Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.

UDF To Form Government in Kerala

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Peoples Pulse). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).