Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 by People’s Pulse: Congress-Led UDF To Form Government in Keralam; Check Party-Wise Seat Predictions
The People’s Pulse exit poll for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections projects a return to power for the Congress-led UDF, predicting 75-80 seats in the 140-member house. The ruling LDF follows with 55-65 seats, while the BJP-led NDA is expected to secure 0-3 seats. Voting concluded on April 9, and official results are due on May 4.
The Kerala exit poll results for the 2026 assembly elections are out. According to the Kerala exit poll by People’s Pulse, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is all set to form a government in the state of Keralam. As per the Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 by People’s Pulse, USD is set to win 75-80 seats, followed by 55-65 seats by LDF, and 0-3 seats by the BJP-led alliance. Elections in Kerala were held in a single phase on April 9, with the results to be declared on May 4. Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026: Live Streaming on ABP News, Aaj Tak, India Today and NDTV.
UDF To Form Government in Kerala
#PeoplesPulse Exit Polls-2026 signal a clear shift in Kerala with #UDF set to form government. #Kerala stands out as only state heading towards regime change.#ExitPoll2026 #BengalExitPoll #ExitPolls #derek #Elections2026 #Breaking #Keralam #theone #suvenduadhikari #viral #LDF pic.twitter.com/QaJKFZ4HZy
— Peoples Pulse (@PeoplesPulseOrg) April 29, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).