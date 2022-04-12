Nagpur, Apr 11 (PTI) A three-year-old girl choked to death after an uncooked bean seed swallowed by her got stuck in her respiratory track at her house in Sukali Beldar village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred when the girl was playing with her mother who was preparing cowpea beans for dinner on Sunday, an official said.

"As the woman got busy with other work, the girl swallowed an uncooked bean. The girl became breathless and was rushed to a hospital where she breathed her last. A case of accidental death was registered by MIDC Butibori police," the official said.

