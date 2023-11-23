Jammu, November 23: Apropos to earlier information regarding encounter between terrorists and joint forces of Army and J-K Police in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal-Kalakote in Rajouri District, a top Commander identified as code name Qari of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit has been gunned down in a fierce gun battle in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal in Rajouri District. Rajouri Encounter Update: One Lashkar-e-Taiba Handler Killed in Ongoing Gunfight Between Terrorists and Army in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was active in Rajouri-Poonch alongwith his group for the past one year. He was also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri & Kandi attacks. The slain terrorist was sent to revive terrorism in the region and IEDs handling expert, operating & hiding from Caves & a trained Sniper.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. The Army and Police launched the cordon of the area in the day after yesterday on the basis of specific intelligence input. During the search, the terrorists hiding in the area fired on the search party and in the subsequent encounter, one terrorist affiliated with the self-styled group Lashkar-e-Taiba was gunned down. Rajouri Encounter Update: Three Indian Army Soldiers Including Officer Killed in Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Gunfight With Terrorists.

His associate has been also killed during the ongoing operation. The dead bodies of both the terrorists have also been retrieved and taken for further medico-legal formalities by the Police. The area is being thoroughly searched to check for any other suspicious articles and support structures etc.

