One terrorist named Quari belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group was eliminated in an ongoing gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday, November 23. The individual who is a Pakistani national reportedly is a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. "Quari has been active along Rajouri-Poonch since last year and is believed to be the mastermind of Dangri & Kandi attacks", said PRO Defence. Three Indian Army soldiers, including an officer were also killed during the ongoing operation. Rajouri Encounter Update: Three Indian Army Soldiers Including Officer Killed in Ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Gunfight With Terrorists.

One Terrorist Killed During Encounter in Rajouri, J&K:

J&K | Rajouri encounter: One terrorist named Quari has been killed in an ongoing operation. The individual is a Pak National. He has been trained on the Pak & Afghan Front. He is a highly-ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba. He has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with… — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2023

