Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Maharashtra's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 1.6 crore mark on Saturday as Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive commenced.

According to official data, as many as 95,535 vaccine doses were administered across the state on May 1.

"The total doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered stands at 1,63,12,656," the data said.

"12,525 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine across the state," it said.

Maharashtra reported 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths and 61,326 discharges in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Saturday.

In this count, the capital Mumbai reported 3,908 new cases, 90 deaths and 5,900 recoveries. The active cases are at 59,318. (ANI)

