Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday said that the tourism industry in the state has suffered a loss of around Rs 4,000 crores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said that the state government has assessed the loss and is trying to provide relief to the affected people in the industry.

He also wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. (ANI)

