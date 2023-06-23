New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) The tourism ministry has approved setting up a national-level think-tank to advise the government on various policy matters relating to tourism.

The National Tourism Advisory Council (NTAC) will be headed by the Union tourism minister with the tourism secretary as its vice-chairman, according to a government order.

According to the June 21 order, the Council will have a tenure of three years from the date of constitution, and may meet as often as necessary. It will act as a "think-tank" and "advise the government on various policy matters relating to tourism".

The members of the NTAC will include senior officials from various ministries, individual experts, and representatives of various tourism and hospitality industry bodies as ex-officio members.

