Shimla, June 23: Renowned homeopath Dr Surinder allegedly died by suicide at his home in Krishna Nagar on Friday evening, police said.

The police have taken the body in custody and a postmortem would be conducted on Saturday, investigations are underway, they said. Bhavna Chahal, National-Level Archer and Gold Medalist, Dies by Suicide in Chandigarh, Husband Arrested for 'Dowry Harassment' (Watch Video).

Dr Surinder was a known homeopath of Shimla. He used to run a clinic at the old bus stand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)