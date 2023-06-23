Mumbai, June 23: Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath shared shocking details about a scam on Friday that involved his colleague. According to Kamath, fraudsters are now using names of courier companies such as FedEx, Blue Dart, and others to scam people. In a series of tweets, Kamath shared the details of the scam.

"A colleague got a call from a person claiming to be from FedEx saying that a parcel had been confiscated by the police because drugs were found in it," he tweeted. Kamath added, "Since he was expecting a courier from an e-commerce platform, he panicked. He then got a video call from someone claiming to be the police and issued this official-looking letter. They shared the bank details to transfer funds to release the package," tweeted Kamath. Nithin Kamath Signs The Giving Pledge: Zerodha CEO Commits To Give Away Majority of His Wealth to Bill Gates-Warren Buffet Founded Charity Organisation.

According to Kamath, the scam was convincing for the victim as the fake police had his Aadhaar Card number, so they panicked and transferred the money. Zerodha's Founder said it's best to remain calm in such situations. While giving out advice on what to do next when something like this happens, Kamath wrote, "In a situation like this, the best thing is to say, I will get my lawyer to speak to you; it doesn't matter even if you don't have a lawyer. Most fraudsters prey on people who panic and react instinctively. Slowing down before reacting is the key." Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Viral Instagram Post For Father-In-Law; Says, 'Being Content is The Only Way to True Freedom'.

Previously, Nithin had raised caution against an online scam. Kamath exposed the origins of the scam, initially starting as a part-time job offer that appeared legitimate. This offer eventually led people to join a Telegram group where others claimed to engage in similar tasks. Kamath emphasised the importance of exercising caution when interacting with unfamiliar sources online.

