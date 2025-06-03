Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], June 3 (ANI): Amid landslides and a bus accident in Sikkim, the state's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has advised tourists to exercise caution and plan their trips based on the latest road and weather updates from official sources.

With the monsoon season approaching, heavy rainfall in the region may lead to landslides and road blockages, particularly on routes leading to remote tourist destinations, Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department said, according to a release.

It said that safety of people visiting the state remains a top priority. In the event of road blockages or any unforeseen circumstances, necessary relief and evacuation support will be promptly provided to the stranded tourists.

Further, with the continuous pursuance of North District administration, especially DC and SP, the Chungthang-Phidang road in Mangan District has now been restored, and the safe evacuation of stranded tourists has commenced from Monday.

The search and rescue operation for the nine missing tourists (including the driver) involved in the tragic vehicle accident in Mangan District on May 19, 2025, is still ongoing. The operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the District Police, District Administration, ITBP, Army, Tourism & Civil Aviation Department, BRO, NDRF, GREF, Fire and Medical Teams, TAAS and other Tourism Stakeholders, IHCAE Chemchey, Driver Association, along with the support of local volunteers and others, the release said.

It said two tourists, who were rescued and had been receiving medical treatment at STNM Hospital, Gangtok, are now in stable condition and recovering well. (ANI)

