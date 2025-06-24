Pune (Maharshtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, was compelled to cut short his inspection visit to Maharashtra's Pune on Monday following an advisory from the police administration citing growing traffic congestion in the city.

Gadkari was scheduled to review a proposed four-lane underground tunnel project designed to ease traffic in Pune's congested old city area, specifically Shaniwar Peth. The plan includes construction of two tunnels -- one stretching from Shaniwarwada to Swargate, and another from Sarasbaug to Shaniwarwada -- covering a total length of 2.5 kilometres.

The tunnels are intended to serve as alternative routes to the heavily congested Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road. Currently, Shivaji Road carries traffic from Shaniwarwada to Swargate, while Bajirao Road handles the return flow.

The inspection was organised at the request of Kasba MLA Hemant Rasane, who accompanied the minister to the main gate of Shaniwarwada in Shaniwar Peth -- where the two one-way roads intersect.

The visit was reportedly cancelled after Gadkari got stuck in traffic. However, BJP MLA Hemant Rasane clarified the situation, saying, "We showed him where the project is expected to begin and briefed him in detail. He assured us he would study the matter further and call for a follow-up discussion soon."

"In view of the growing traffic, to avoid inconvenience to citizens and keeping the minister's security in mind, the police administration suggested the inspection be cut short," Rasane added. "The minister agreed and conveyed that the site visit could be rescheduled. He encouraged us to meet him later for further discussion."

Rasane further mentioned that there had been "some miscommunication with the police and the civic administration," as they were not informed in advance about the nature of the inspection.

Despite the shortened visit, Rasane said it was still productive. "The minister witnessed firsthand the urgent need for the tunnel in the congested old city core," he said. (ANI)

