India News | Traffic Constable Dies of COVID-19

Agency News PTI| Jun 13, 2020 10:26 PM IST
Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) A traffic constable died on Saturday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a state- run hospital here, making it the second death of a Kolkata Police personnel due to coronavirus, Health department sources said.

Constable Dilip Sardar, who had tested positive for the disease a few days back and was admitted to the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital succumbed on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Social Distancing Norms Flouted at Protest Called by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in Korea District; Watch Video.

Last Saturday another constable posted at Shakespeare Police Station had died due to COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, at least 40 policemen were discharged from a city-based hospital after they recovered from the COVID-19 disease, police sources said.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 2,134 New COVID-19 Cases and 57 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 38,958: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 13, 2020.

The 40 policemen of the Police Training School (PTS) were admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital in Jadavpur.

"All were... with Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin and they responded well. The police personnel have been advised to go for home isolation and then take tests after ten days," a senior doctor of the medical establishment said.

All the policemen has been advised to resume office once they feel "fit enough", a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

