India News | Traffic Snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad Border

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Scores of commuters were stuck in a traffic jam at the Delhi-Ghaziabad border after the Uttar Pradesh administration decided to seal the borders in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus.

On Tuesday morning, the police deployed at the check post halted vehicles to check e-passes before allowing anyone to pass, which led to traffic snarls at the border.

The decision to seal the border came after Ghaziabad witnessed an increase of 10 cases of COVID-19 recently.

The district administration issued an order saying, "In Ghaziabad district, there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. A large chunk of these cases is linked to those who travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad. Hence, on the recommendations of the Chief Medical Officer, the district administration has decided to seal the Delhi-Ghaziabad border until further orders." (ANI)

