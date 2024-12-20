New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Delhi Metro on Friday said that trains were running at restricted speed between Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Botanical Garden stations on the Magenta Line due to ongoing work by the Uttar Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (UPPTCL).

The trains were running at a speed of 25 kilometre per hour, the DMRC said in a post on X.

"Service Update: Due to ongoing work by UPPTCL between Okhla Bird Sanctuary & Botanical Garden, trains are running at restricted speed (25KMPH) on both lines between these two stations," it said in the post.

