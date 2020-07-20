New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to treat as a representation a plea seeking formation of an expert panel to frame rules to protect attorney-client privileged communication when using third-party apps to hold virtual meetings during COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan declined to entertain the matter saying the petitioner, a lawyer, moved the court without first making a representation to the BCI.

It asked the BCI, an apex body of lawyers regulating legal profession, to treat the petition as a representation and "decide the same in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policies applicable to the facts of the case, as expeditiously as practicable".

During the hearing, the bench said earlier meetings or discussions with clients were held over phone also and told the petitioner that it was a option which was still available.

The petitioner -- Akhil Hasija -- had also sought a direction to BCI to certify specific third-party applications or technology which are safe for conducting privileged communication between lawyers and their clients during the prevalent pandemic.

