New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while hearing the suo motu case of deforestation in the Kancha Gachibowli forest area in Telangana, said that while sustainable development is important, it does not mean that forests can be destroyed overnight with bulldozers.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justices Vinod Chandran and Joymalya Bagchi criticised the Telangana government for destroying the Kancha Gachibowli forest land overnight.

Also Read | Fact Check: Is PM Narendra Modi’s Office Providing Employment to Educated Unemployed Youth Through ‘Har Ghar Ek Naukri’ Scheme? PIB Debunks Fake Letter.

"I am an advocate of sustainable development, but that does not mean employ 30 bulldozers overnight and destroy all forest land," the CJI said.

The apex court was hearing a suo motu case initiated in the wake of large-scale felling of trees by the state in the forest area of Kancha Gachibowli.

Also Read | MIDC Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Aerosol Garment Company in Thane's Dombivli (Watch Video).

Earlier it had warned the Telangana government of stern action if no decision is taken on the restoration of the Kancha Gachibowli forest in the state.

It had told the state authorities to either restore the lost forest cover or face consequences.

The apex court had directed the wildlife warden of Telangana to examine and take immediate steps to protect the wildlife affected on account of deforestation in 100 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli. It had made it clear that not even a single tree should be felled in the area.

It had also warned Telangana authorities about sending its officers responsible for deforestation to a "temporary prison" in the "very same spot" if the state justified the felling of trees.

While taking suo moto cognisance of the felling of trees at the forest area in Kancha Gachibowli in Telangana, the bench had stayed the felling of trees at the site and warned the Chief Secretary of the consequences if its order was not complied with.

It had ordered that until further orders, there shall be no activity of any sort at the site, except protection of trees already existing.

The land is located in the IT hub of Hyderabad and has become contentious, with people expressing concerns over the loss of green cover and space for wildlife there.

University of Hyderabad students were protesting against the auction of the land and want the land to be transferred to the university. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)