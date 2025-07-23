A screengrab of the video shows massive fire at the Aerosol Garment Company located in MIDC, Dombivli. (Photo credits: X/@ANI)

Thane, July 23: A massive fire broke out at the Aerosol Garment Company located at MIDC, Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district, according to Regional Disaster Management Centres (RDMC). Fire tenders were rushed to the factory site to douse the fire. Efforts are underway. More details awaited.

On Tuesday, three workers died while three others sustained injuries in an explosion at a fireworks manufacturing factory located in Sivakasi area of Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Aerosol Garment Company in Dombivli’s MIDC, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies (Watch).

Massive Blaze Erupts at Aerosol Garment Company in Dombivli

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: A massive fire breaks out at the Aerosol Garment Company located in MIDC, Dombivli. Fire tenders present at the spot. Efforts to douse the fire are underway. More details awaited. (Source: RDMC) pic.twitter.com/ZULhavMdVR — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

The incident occurred in a privately owned firecracker factory located in Narayanapuram village in Sivakasi area of Virudhunagar. Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed deep shock and grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs for each of the kin of the deceased in the incident from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. A financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be provided to seriously injured individuals, while individuals with minor injury would receive help of Rs 50,000.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)