New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Indian military recently conducted Tri Service Exercise 2025 from November 3 to 7, a complex operation involving the Indian Navy, Air Force, and Army. The exercise took place in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and the North Arabian Sea, showcasing the country's military capabilities.

Over 30,000 personnel participated, utilising 20-25 surface and subsurface assets, including amphibious platforms, and over 40 aircraft with ground-based assets. The exercise aimed to enhance operational synergy, integrate joint standard operating procedures (SOPs), and validate the military's preparedness.

The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), and other central agencies also participated, reinforcing inter-agency coordination. The exercise demonstrated India's commitment to jointness, self-reliance (Aatmanirbharta), and innovation in military operations.

The exercise aimed to strengthen coordination, improve joint operations, and test standard operating procedures.

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/1987758307038077310?s=20

In a post on X, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared, "Complex scenarios and synchronised multi-domain operations involving 20-25 surface and subsurface assets including amphibious platforms of the Indian Navy, more than 40 aircraft with associated ground based assets of Indian Air Force, over 30,000 personnel and equipment of the Indian Army and indigenous weapon systems of all Services exercised from 03-07 Nov 25 during Tri Service Exercise2025 spanning Rajasthan, Gujarat and North Arabian Sea."

The Indian Coast Guard, the BSF, and other central agencies also participated.

"Enhancement of operational synergy and integration and validation of joint SOPs progressed. Participation of Indian Coast Guard, BSF and other central agencies further reinforced inter-agency coordination, exemplifying Jointness, Atmanirbharta and Innovation," the post read.

The Tri-Services Exercise (TSE-2025) "Trishul", led by the Indian Navy in close coordination with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

The exercise is being conducted under the aegis of the Headquarters Western Naval Command, in collaboration with the Southern Command of the Indian Army and the South Western Air Command of the IAF.

As part of the ongoing activities, the aviation assets of the Thar Raptor Brigade, in close coordination with the mechanised formations of Sudarshan Chakra and Konark Corps, carried out high-tempo Combined Arms operations to validate seamless joint capabilities under realistic battlefield conditions.

These integrated exercises are part of Southern Command's ongoing desert drills, MaruJwala and Akhand Prahaar, being held under the Tri-services framework of Exercise Trishul.

The operations focus on refining and validating joint aviation and mechanised Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), ensuring enhanced coordination and combat readiness. Covering a wide range of aviation missions -- including surveillance and reconnaissance, special heliborne operations, rapid troop insertions, and close-support manoeuvres the exercises highlight technological synergy, operational excellence, and the spirit of jointness among participating formations. (ANI)

