Mumbai, November 10: Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme are eagerly awaiting the 21st instalment of the financial assistance program. Under this flagship central government scheme, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 annually in three equal installments of INR 2,000 each, directly credited to their bank accounts via DBT.

As per government guidelines, it is mandatory to complete e-KYC to receive the next payment directly into Aadhaar-linked bank accounts. Meanwhile, the Union Agriculture Ministry has reiterated that e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) is mandatory for all registered farmers to receive benefits. PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: When Will Farmers Receive 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme? Check Details.

How to Check PM Kisan 21st Installment Status

Visit the official website: pmkisan.gov.in

Go to Farmer’s Corner on the homepage.

Click on ‘Know Your Status’ .

Enter your registration number and security code.

Verify the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Your installment status will be displayed on the screen.

How To Complete Aadhaar-Based OTP e-KYC for PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Visit the official website at pmkisan.gov.in

Click on the ‘e-KYC’ option at the top-right corner.

Enter your Aadhaar number.

Submit the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

e-KYC will be completed once OTP verification is successful.

How to Complete Face Authentication e-KYC (Mobile App)

Download the PM-Kisan Mobile App and the Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store.

Open the PM Kisan app and log in with your registered mobile number.

Go to the Beneficiary Status section.

If e-KYC status shows “No", click on ‘e-KYC’.

Enter your Aadhaar number and give consent to scan your face.

Once the face scan is successful, e-KYC is marked as complete.

It was earlier reported that the 21st installment is expected to be released after the Bihar election results on November 14, 2025, although no official date has been announced yet. PM KISAN Scheme: What Is Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana? From Eligibility to Benefits, Know Steps To Register Online at pmkisan.gov.in.

In several northern states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Uttarakhand, early fund disbursement was made in September to assist farmers affected by floods and landslides. Similarly, farmers in Jammu and Kashmir received the installment on October 7.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Mint), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

