Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana), [India] September 26 (ANI): A tribal woman from Sundarayya Nagar village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district safely delivered a baby boy on September 24, following prompt intervention by local healthcare workers.

Jayalakshmi, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), Bhadradri Kothagudem, told ANI that P. Jogi, a primigravida at full term, was registered early at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Jannam Peta. She had undergone eight antenatal check-ups, conducted by both the medical officer and gynaecologist at Manuguru Area Hospital, with the last check-up on May 9, 2025.

The district has established 'Birth Waiting Halls' for pregnant women, especially in flood-affected areas with road problems. As part of this initiative, healthcare workers mapped pregnant women 15 days before their Expected Date of Delivery (EDD) and counselled them to stay at the Birth Waiting Halls. Jogi's EDD was September 25, and she was counselled accordingly. However, she did not stay at the Birth Waiting Hall, despite efforts to mobilise her.

When Jogi experienced labour pains, ASHA and ANM workers quickly responded, arranging for an 108 ambulance vehicle. Due to muddy roads, the ambulance couldn't reach her location, so she was carried to the road and then taken to Manuguru Area Hospital, where she delivered a 2.5 kg baby boy. Both the mother and baby are healthy.

The healthcare department had provided excellent accommodation, food facilities, and round-the-clock care at the Birth Waiting Hall, but many women, including Jogi, were reluctant to stay due to family and household responsibilities. Despite this, the prompt intervention by healthcare workers ensured a safe delivery, Jayalakshmi stated. (ANI)

