Palghar, Feb 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by two men here in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday at a village in Jawhar taluka.

The two men took the woman to the grain storage section of a farm where they allegedly raped her. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she informed about the incident to anyone, an official from Jawhar police station said.

The woman initially kept silent out of fear, but later informed about the offence to her family members, who then lodged a police complaint, he said.

The police registered a case against the two men under relevant provisions on Monday, the official said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

