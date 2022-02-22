San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly testing a new way to untag for users who do not wish to be part of a thread. A writer and researcher Machun Wong in a new Tweet revealed insight into how this feature will be helpful. The feature would untag username from a Twitter conversation, preventing people from mentioning it in the conversation again. Twitter Rolling Out Pinned Direct Messages to Android, iOS & Web Users.

The user will also not receive notifications from the conversation, but will still have access to it. In the screenshot, there is a popup window that outlines what this feature will do, giving the user the option to choose it or decline it. Meanwhile, Twitter has started rolling out pinned direct messages to everyone on Android, iOS, and the web.

Twitter is now rolling out a feature to pin up to six conversations, which will then always appear above your other messages. To pin a conversation on the best Android phones, you just need to press and hold the message you want to save.

"Pin Conversation" is expected to appear above other options. On the web, the option will appear via the three-dot menu when you hover over a conversation in your inbox. Twitter is also rolling out its new bot labels that will let bot accounts to include a label to show they are automated.

