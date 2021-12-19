New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Central Working President Alok Kumar on Saturday stated that those from the scheduled tribes embracing another religion should not be given the reservation benefits after converting.

While speaking at a press conference in the national capital, "If important then an amendment in the Constitution or law should be amended to ensure that the tribals converting to another religion do not get the benefits of reservation and other facilities provided to the scheduled tribes under the Constitution."

"We will continue to reach out to more Parliamentarians to discuss various issues pertaining to religious conversions in the country," he added. (ANI)

