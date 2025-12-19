Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha, while inaugurating the third Foundation Day celebration of Agartala Government Dental College at Muktadhara Auditorium on Thursday, said that the establishment of the state's only government dental college was a historic milestone that fulfilled the long-awaited hopes and dreams of the people of the state.

He added that the dental college has emerged as a significant institution in the field of education, medical education, and health services within a short period of its establishment.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the earthquake-resistant renovation and restoration work of the old I.G.M. Hospital building and later participated in the ceremony of the new building of Agartala Government Dental College and I.G.M. Hospital.

The Chief Minister said that the journey of this government dental college began in 2023.

"With the positive initiatives of the present state government and the sincere support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this college is moving forward on the path of success. Students of the state are getting the opportunity to pursue advanced dental education, and the people of the state are receiving advanced medical services," he said.

"No previous government has taken the initiative to establish such a college in such a short period of time. Considering the needs of the people, the future of students, and the development of the health system, the present state government has established a dental college within a very short time. Today, this dental college is appreciated across the country. From the academic year 2023-24, the college started teaching the B.D.S. course with 50 students. Currently, the number of seats has increased to 63," Saha added.

The Chief Minister also affirmed that the Tripura government is continuously making efforts for infrastructural development and reforms across the state.

"The old I.G.M. Hospital will be renovated, but its historical significance will be preserved," he said.

He further stated that the Foundation Day of an institution is a very significant and proud day for its students, teachers, and staff. However, it is also the responsibility of everyone associated with the institution to uphold its dignity and reputation.

He emphasised that there should be no discrimination in medical services and that healthcare must reach everyone. Doctors should always work with a spirit of service.

"A doctor has many responsibilities towards society. The current state government is determined to ensure healthcare facilities reach people from all walks of life. The state government is progressing in all areas, including health, education, and the legal system," Saha added.

Secretary of the Health Department Kiran Gitte, Dental College Principal Dr Shalu Rai, Director of the Health Department Debashree Debbarma, Director of Medical Education HP Sharma, Director of the Family Welfare and Disease Prevention Department Dr Anjan Das, and Mission Director of the State Health Mission Saju Wahid A were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

