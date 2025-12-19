New Delhi, December 19: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday stated that the case of Zubeen Garg's death is still under investigation, and so far, they suspect no foul play. In their statement, the Singapore police said that their findings will be submitted in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010. They further mentioned that based on the findings, the state Coroner will conduct a Coroner's Inquiry (CI), with hearings currently scheduled for January and February 2026." Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

"The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of online speculation regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death, and that the Indian media has reported that a Special Investigation Team in India has charged four persons for the murder of Mr Garg. The case is currently still being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with the Singapore Coroners Act 2010. Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg," said SPF. Zubeen Garg Death Case: Hearing Begins, All Seven Accused Appear Virtually in Court.

"Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will hold a Coroner's Inquiry ("CI"). The CI is currently scheduled for January and February 2026. A CI is a fact-finding process led by the Coroner to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," added SPF.

Earlier, on December 12, the SIT of the Assam Police filed a chargesheet in the Court of the CJM, Kamrup, Guwahati, against seven arrested accused persons under various sections. The main chargesheet is about 2,500 pages, and the supporting documents are around 12,000 pages.The court has fixed the next date of hearing for December 22. In connection with the case, the SIT/CID arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's Manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's cousin Sandipan Garg, and two PSOs, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Zubeen Garg Death Probe: SIT Submits 3,500-Page Charge Sheet in Assamese Singer Mysterious Death Case.

The chargesheet was submitted by a team of SIT led by Rosie Kalita. In the chargesheet, the SIT charged murder under Section 103 of BNS against four accused - Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta. On October 21, the SIT team, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, met Singapore authorities regarding the case. So far, the SIT has recorded statements from over 300 individuals.

