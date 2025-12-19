Did a Muslim Man 'Abdul' Marry Hindu Woman by Posing As 'Ravi'? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is Scripted

Mumbai, December 19: A video going viral on social media allegedly claims that a Muslim man married a Hindu woman by impersonating as "Ravi". It is alleged that the man identified as Abdul married a Hindu woman. It is also claimed that the man falsely said that he had divorced his first wife. The video also suggests that "Abdul" married the woman through a court marriage. The video is being widely shared online, alleging cheating and impersonation.

In the video, a woman police officer is also seen arresting the accused for falsely marrying the Hindu woman by impersonating another man. The viral clip also shows the police officer confronting "Abdul" over his impersonation and children from his first marriage. While the video appears to be genuine, it's not entirely true. Scroll below to know the complete truth behind the viral video. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Deepfake? Gamer Payal Dhare Issues Statement on ‘MMS Leak’ Controversy, Says ‘It’s Not Me’.

Viral Clip Is Scripted Video Uploaded on YouTube for Entertainment

Scripted video shows a Muslim man being arrested for marrying a Hindu woman by posing as "Ravi" (Photo Credits: YouTube/@Miss_nehayadav)

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip is scripted and not a real incident, as it is being claimed. A Google reverse image search of key frames of the video led us to the full video, which was uploaded on YouTube. The full-fledged video was uploaded on the YouTube channel called "Miss Neha Yadav" on December 6. The clip going viral on social media can be found at 5:38 minutes of the YouTube video.

Video Is Work of Fiction, States Disclaimer on YouTube Clip

The original video uploaded on YouTube begins with a disclaimer stating the video is a work of fiction (Photo Credits: YouTube/@Miss_nehayadav)

As the video begins, a disclaimer appears stating that the clip is a work of fiction. "This video just for entetainment purpose, it should not be taken seriously," the disclaimer added. Furthermore, we also check the YouTube channel's about page, in which the creator said that all videos on her channel are for entertainment purposes. We also found the same actor reappearing in other videos uploaded by the channel. Viral Video Showing 'India's First Pod Taxi Service' in Mumbai Real or Fake? The Truth Is AI-Generated Clip Circulating Online.

Hence, it can be concluded that the alleged claim that a Muslim man named "Abdul" married a Hindu woman by posing as Ravi is not true. The viral clip is a small section of a scripted video going viral on social media.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : Muslim man "Abdul" arrested for marrying a Hindu woman by posing as "Ravi". Conclusion : A fact check revealed that the viral clip is scripted video uploaded on YouTube for entertainment. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).