New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday paid floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

In a post on social media X, Saha wrote that Mokerjee's vision for a united India and belief in sacrifice being the ultimate form of devotion inspired leaders to serve the nation.

"Paid floral tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Ji at the BJP Tripura Party office on his 'Balidan Diwas.' His vision for a united India and belief that "sacrifice is the ultimate form of devotion" inspire us to serve the nation," the post read.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, along with the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President VD Sharma, also paid floral tribute to Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Addressing a program organised on the occasion, CM Yadav remembered his contributions and urged the party workers to follow the path shown by Dr Mookerjee.

"There are a few great personalities who contributed before freedom, as well as played a crucial role at the time of the formation of the Indian Constitution post Independence. Today, we are here to remember the contribution of one such personality, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee...Today, I am satisfied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed Article 370...Dr Mookerjee made us realise that Jammu and Kashmir is our crown and we need to admire it. Today, we can see it...Let us remember the contribution of Dr Mookerjee and follow the path shown by his life," CM Yadav said.

Additionally, BJP state president VD Sharma also addressed the program and highlighted the resolve of Dr Mookerjee to revoke Article 370.

"Today we are remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who sacrificed his life in the journey from Bharatiya Jana Sangh to Bharatiya Janata Party...the then government had decided that there would be two rules in one nation through article 370, and Mookerjee launched agitation against it, went to jail and formed the Jana Sangh. He had died in Jail with a resolve to remove Article 370. Our party was formed due to the sacrifice of Mookerjee, so today is a resolution day for us. We are proud to say that PM Modi fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's resolution of article 370 revocation," VD Sharma.

"On the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we pay floral tribute to him, and every party worker should resolve to follow the path shown by Mookerjee," he added. (ANI)

