Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 24 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations and the grand 'Mayer Gaman' Carnival 2025, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday chaired a preparatory meeting at Muktadhara Auditorium, a release said.

The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from representatives of clubs and various social organisations, which greatly delighted the Chief Minister, it said.

Addressing the gathering, Saha urged everyone to act as responsible citizens so that the festival can be celebrated with greater joy, unity, and harmony.

Administrative officials present at the meeting were instructed to remain alert during the festive days, take all necessary precautionary measures, and be fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen incidents.

A day earlier, the Chief Minister said that everyone should develop a mindset of social service from student life and always uphold the spirit of patriotism in society.

He added that there should be a sense of brotherhood and unity among all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given special importance to youth power.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the inaugural event of the North East NSS Festival 2025, organised at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala.

At the event, CM Saha said, "I welcome the participants from different states of the Northeast NSS Festival on behalf of the Tripura government. I am very happy to be present here today. Coming here, it feels as if the entire Northeast region has gathered at Nazrul Kalakshetra. The Northeast region was previously neglected. The late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee made efforts for the development of the Northeast region. After taking charge as Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi gave special priority to the development of the states of the North East. This is something that no previous government had done."

He further said that Prime Minister Modi has launched the Act East Policy for the development of the Northeast. (ANI)

