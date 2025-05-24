Agartala, May 24 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha will inaugurate the two-week-long Krishi Sankalp Yatra, an outreach drive for farmers in Sepahijala district on May 29, a minister said on Saturday.

The outreach programme initiated as part of nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan to be rolled out by the Ministry of Agriculture is expected to contact 1,72,000 farmers.

There will be 72 meetings with the farmers daily during the two-week long programme aimed at sensitising the farmers on how to ensure self-reliance on agriculture production, said the state's Agriculture minister Ratan Lal Nath.

"As part of nationwide Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, the state has geared up to undertake a two-week long Krishi Sankalp Yatra on May 29 across the state. The chief minister will remain present at the roll-out programme at Bishramganj in Sepahijala district. The programme will be kicked off in 24 spots of the state on a single day," he said.

Nath said the farmers will be sensitised on how to increase agriculture production during the ensuing Kharif session and how the Centre and the state government can extend help to them.

The Agriculture department has arranged 'chariots' to cover 864 places in the state during the outreach drive.

"Chariots will lead Krishi Sankalp Yatra and is expected to cover 864 spots of the state to reach out to at least 1,72,000 farmers. Ministers, MLAs and public representatives will also join the mega yatra irrespective of political colours," he said.

Asserting that farmers will be made aware of the different schemes of the Centre and the state government, the minister said soil testing vans will also be made available to issue soil health cards to farmers.

The outreach programme, Nath said will not only increase the agriculture production of the state but will also bring a positive impact on the socio-economic condition of the farmers.

Out of 58 RD blocks in the state, only 30 blocks are self-sufficient in agriculture production so far.

